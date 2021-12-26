Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 29.00.

AVDX traded up 0.45 on Friday, reaching 15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 642,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,706. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 14.58 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 21.15.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.