Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of SCYX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 305,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,019. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

