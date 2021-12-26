Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.53 million and the highest is $128.10 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $480.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 110,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tivity Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tivity Health by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

