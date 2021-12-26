Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.11). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $474.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

