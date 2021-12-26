Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.35. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $86.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.