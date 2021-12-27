$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -380.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.