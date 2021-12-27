-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFRX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CFRX opened at $2.75 on Friday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in ContraFect by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

