-$0.39 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.67 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 144.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

