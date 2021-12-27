-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NOVN stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.16. 220,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,394. Novan has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

