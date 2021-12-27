-$0.66 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.