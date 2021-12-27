-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

RPTX stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,882. The firm has a market cap of $888.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

