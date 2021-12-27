$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.13. 75,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,905. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,008,572 shares of company stock worth $68,795,055. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

