$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

NYSE:ROG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.40. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,066. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.71. Rogers has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $273.38.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

