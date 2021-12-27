$10.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report $10.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $36.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.34 billion to $37.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $42.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. 1,535,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.