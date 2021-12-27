1,016 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $227.90 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.