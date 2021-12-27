$121.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $121.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 414,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,355. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

