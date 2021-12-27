$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $152.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLS. Truist dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nautilus by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. Nautilus has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.