1,527 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.