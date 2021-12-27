1,587 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

