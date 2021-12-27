$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.52 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,041. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

