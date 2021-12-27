$17.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $17.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $16.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.81 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. 2,743,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,858. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

