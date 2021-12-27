$19.96 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post sales of $19.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.52 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.08 billion to $76.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $70.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

