$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 4,745.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

