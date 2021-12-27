$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.85. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.96. 14,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.77. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.