$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.01. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.11 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.46. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $485.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

