2,153 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.97 on Monday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

