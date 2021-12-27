2,324 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 268,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $91.60 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.74 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

