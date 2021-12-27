23,258 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $932.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.