$275.78 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post $275.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $220.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $423.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.77 and a 200 day moving average of $449.27. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

