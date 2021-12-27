2,951 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 212.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

NYSE:KMX opened at $126.31 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

