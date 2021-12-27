311 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $294.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $275.91 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

