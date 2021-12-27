$322.28 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $322.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.10 million and the highest is $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.60 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

