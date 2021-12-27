$366.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report $366.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.04 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. 322,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

