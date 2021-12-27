4,124 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

AVGO opened at $664.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $670.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

