44,600 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Caesarstone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.89. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTE. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.