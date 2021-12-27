$46.50 Million in Sales Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will post sales of $46.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $164.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $32,014,050. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

AMPL stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.