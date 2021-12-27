$5.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce sales of $5.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $19.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of BAK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 86,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,558. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

