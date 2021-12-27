$6.69 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report sales of $6.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 million to $6.91 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

In other DarioHealth news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 83.6% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth about $4,293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 235.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 157,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DRIO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 70,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,499. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

