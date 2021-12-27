6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 964 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

