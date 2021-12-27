6 Meridian Makes New $212,000 Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

