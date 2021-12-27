6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 1,340 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:WTS opened at $188.73 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.