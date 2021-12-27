6 Meridian Sells 1,227 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

