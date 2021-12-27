6 Meridian Takes $208,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

PPL opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

