6 Meridian Takes $215,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AAON by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in AAON by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

