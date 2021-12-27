6 Meridian Takes $219,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $197.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

