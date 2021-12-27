6 Meridian Takes Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 73.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 191.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

