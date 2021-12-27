604 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.42. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,857. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
