604 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.42. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,857. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

