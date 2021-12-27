$655.86 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $655.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 13,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,844. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

