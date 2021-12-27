7,265 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

