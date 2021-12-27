7,550 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.